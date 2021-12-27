News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Early lunch called on rain-hit second day at Centurion

Early lunch called on rain-hit second day at Centurion

Last updated on: December 27, 2021 14:50 IST
The pitch at Supersport Park at Centurion is covered as the match is delayed due to rain on Day 2 of the opening Test

IMAGE: The pitch at SuperSport Park at Centurion is covered as the match is delayed due to rain on Day 2 of the opening Test. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Umpires have called an early lunch after no play was possible on the rain-hit second morning of the first Test between South Africa and India at Centurion Park on Monday.

 

Umpires will perform a pitch inspection with the hope of getting some play in the afternoon session. Intermittent showers are forecast throughout the day.

India closed a dominant day one on 272 for three.

Opener KL Rahul was superb on Sunday as he reached the close unbeaten on 122 and when play resumes will be joined at the crease by Ajinkya Rahane after his unbeaten 40.

India are seeking a first Test series win in South Africa with matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to follow in the three-match series.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

