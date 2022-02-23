News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shanaka expects more from top-order batters

Shanaka expects more from top-order batters

Source: PTI
February 23, 2022 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dasun Shanaka will lead a young Sri Lankan team in the T20Is against India starting on Thursday

IMAGE: Dasun Shanaka will lead a young Sri Lankan team in the T20Is against India starting on Thursday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Let down by his batters in Australia, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka wants more consistency from the top-order in the three-match T20 series against India, beginning in Lucknow on Thursday.

 

The 1-4 scoreline would suggest otherwise but Sri Lanka were competitive in the recent five-match series in Australia. The outing also gave Sri Lanka an idea of the conditions and combination going into the World Cup Down Under later this year.

However, Sri Lanka's top-order failed to live up to the expectations in Australia.

"We want the top-order to fire. Whenever the top order is among the runs, we have a better chance of winning.

"India have a strong bowling line-up and we are expecting our top-order to fire which will give our bowlers a chance to defend," said Shanka in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the series due to a COVID-19 infection he contracted in Australia. The skipper said the team will miss him but he expects the young players to rise to the occasion.

"The youngsters have been in the system for a while, they have performed in domestic cricket. It has become normal with the COVID situation. All the teams are facing it. Wanindu will be a weakness for us but we know that he will be back soon. Still our squad is strong enough."

Shanaka has used only five bowlers of late but said he is ready to roll his arm over if the situation demands. 

"Our five main bowlers have done well. Personally, I would like to bowl but there was no opportunity for me to bowl. If any of the bowlers get hit I am ready to take the ball."

Sri Lanka had beaten a second-string India at home last year. The captain said the away series will be a much tougher challenge even though India will be missing the services of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (both rested) and the injured Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar.

"They have players with lots of IPL experience. Still, they would be very strong. But we have a good side as well," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Chahar, Suryakumar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is
Chahar, Suryakumar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is
Pak legend cheers Kohli on to hit ton
Pak legend cheers Kohli on to hit ton
SKY, Iyer climb new highs in ICC T20I rankings
SKY, Iyer climb new highs in ICC T20I rankings
The Students Are Back From Ukraine!
The Students Are Back From Ukraine!
'Both Hardik, Venkatesh Can Be in Team'
'Both Hardik, Venkatesh Can Be in Team'
Srinagar Draped In White Yet Again
Srinagar Draped In White Yet Again
Felt relaxed after reaching India: Ukraine returnees
Felt relaxed after reaching India: Ukraine returnees

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

New Test captain Rohit relishes challenges ahead

New Test captain Rohit relishes challenges ahead

SL T20s: Kishan, Gaikwad, Samson get another chance...

SL T20s: Kishan, Gaikwad, Samson get another chance...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances