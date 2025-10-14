HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gambhir lays out blueprint for India's next generation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 14, 2025 15:14 IST

'So make sure first you pick the right characters and then if you see that, try and give them a longer run so that they themselves should be content and happy that they've got a longer run rather than just chopping and changing as well.'

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal chat ahead of Day 5 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

In the last one year, the Indian cricket team has undergone transition across all formats under Head Coach Gambhir.

When asked at the post-match press conference on Tuesday about the attributes he is looking for when he wants to blood a player in the national team, Gambhir presented his checklist.

"First and foremost, you look at talent. Then you look at the work ethic. You look at the characters in that dressing room, especially in red-ball cricket.

"You look at what they bring on the table, apart from the amount of runs and wickets they do, I think how hungry they are. And if you've got all those attributes, you will definitely have a successful Test career."

 

With so much of competition for slots, Gambhir feels that international cricket is an "insecure environment".

"For me, giving them a longer run is very, very important because as we all know that international cricket is a very insecure environment because only 15 players can go on to represent the country and there are so many people waiting for their opportunity.

"So make sure first you pick the right characters and then if you see that, try and give them a longer run so that they themselves should be content and happy that they've got a longer run rather than just chopping and changing as well."

Personally, Gambhir has an aversion towards the word "dropping" and he feels emotional when a worthy player misses out on a national team berth.

"Sometimes it's difficult as a head coach and a team management where you will have to sometimes leave out players. I don't like using this word, dropping players because you don't drop players, you only select players."

"When a player is left out, the least a coach can do is be empathetic and not ruthless."

For Gambhir, the Test squad that went to England was superb in terms of its work ethic and ticked all the right boxes.

"So for me, I think that is something which is exceptionally important and these guys have done their bit, especially on the England tour, the kind of work ethic they had shown. For me, that was a huge tick."

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
