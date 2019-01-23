rediff.com

Shami fastest Indian to 100 ODI wickets

January 23, 2019 08:30 IST

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami completed 100 wickets in his 56th ODI match. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Pacer Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in One-day Internationals, reaching the mark in the opening match against New Zealand in Napier, on Wednesday.

 

This was his 56th game in the 50-overs format.

Shami's wicket number 100 was New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who played onto his stumps a delivery that moved in after pitching on a good length.

With his brilliant opening burst at McLean Park, the 28-year-old Shami continued his good showing in the limited overs format, having impressed in Australia prior to this five-match ODI series.

Before Shami, Irfan Pathan reached the 100-wicket mark in 59 ODIs, while Zaheer Khan (65 matches), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68) are the other Indian bowlers to complete a century of wickets in the quickest time.

