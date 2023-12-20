News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shaheen to lead new look Pakistan team for T20s in New Zealand

Shaheen to lead new look Pakistan team for T20s in New Zealand

December 20, 2023 09:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Leg-spinner Usama Mir, who featured in Pakistan's World Cup squad for the 50-over tournament in India, will also hope to make his T20I debut

IMAGE: Leg-spinner Usama Mir, who featured in Pakistan's World Cup squad for the 50-over tournament in India, will also hope to make his T20I debut. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Pakistan have given three players their first call-ups to the T20 squad for next month's five-match series in New Zealand and also included Haris Rauf despite friction over the pace bowler's decision to skip the test tour of Australia.

The uncapped duo of right-arm pacer Abbas Afridi and wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan were named in the 17-man squad for the series which will double as T20 World Cup preparations for both nations.

 

Leg-spinner Usama Mir, who featured in Pakistan's World Cup squad for the 50-over tournament in India, will also hope to make his T20I debut in a new-look squad to be captained by pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi for the first time.

White-ball specialist Rauf will return to Pakistan colours after incurring the wrath of the nation's cricket board for opting out of the ongoing three-Test series against Australia.

The board later gave him permission to play a limited role in Australia's Big Bash League with the Melbourne Stars.

Test captain Shan Masood and batter Mohammad Haris have been rested for the New Zealand T20s, while spin bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan and young quick Naseem Shah will miss out due to injuries.

Chief selector Wahab Riaz said Pakistan, runners-up to England at last year's T20 World Cup in Australia, would use the New Zealand tour to build depth before the global showpiece in the United States and West Indies in June.

"This is the best pool of players but we also want to build back-ups," he said in a statement.

"We have to explore our new talent and see what kind of performances they are capable of producing."

Batsman Sahibzada Farhan, who played the last of his three T20Is against New Zealand five years ago, has earned a recall after solid form in the National T20 Cup.

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Afridi (capt), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Starc beats Cummins to become IPL's costliest buy
Starc beats Cummins to become IPL's costliest buy
SEE: KKR's Record Bid For Starc!
SEE: KKR's Record Bid For Starc!
Rinku Gets Debut ODI Cap
Rinku Gets Debut ODI Cap
The Kiss You Loved To Read About
The Kiss You Loved To Read About
The Best South Songs of 2023
The Best South Songs of 2023
'It's Christmas with a cherry on cake'
'It's Christmas with a cherry on cake'
New Year Style Tips From Elnaaz, Manushi, Nia....
New Year Style Tips From Elnaaz, Manushi, Nia....

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'It's Christmas with a cherry on cake'

'It's Christmas with a cherry on cake'

Is 20 Crore Price Tag For Cummins Ok?

Is 20 Crore Price Tag For Cummins Ok?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances