Shafali Verma regains No. 1 spot in T20I rankings

IMAGE: India's Shafali Verma bats during Game 1 of the women's T20I series against Australia, at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia, on October 7, 2021. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

India's teen sensation Shafali Verma moved up a rung to regain her position at the top of the ICC Women's T20I rankings for batters while her opening partner Smriti Mandhana dropped a spot to fourth.

The Australian duo of Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning occupied second and third positions in the rankings respectively.

Another Australian, Alyssa Healy, is placed sixth.

New Zealand also have two representatives in the top 10, Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates holding on to fifth and seventh positions respectively.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu gained six places to break into the top 10 after a superb performance in the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers, where she amassed 221 runs, at an outstanding average and strike-rate of 55.25 and 185.71 respectively.

Athapathu is placed eighth.

England's Danni Wyatt also rose three places to 13th after her superb knock of 70 against Australia in the first T20I of the Women's Ashes recently while Australia's Tahlia McGrath gained 29 places in the rankings to rise to 28th.

McGrath remained unbeaten on 91 off just 49 deliveries, chasing down a target of 170 against England in Adelaide.

In the bowlers' rankings, the top three remained unchanged with England's Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn occupying the first and second spots respectively while the third place stayed with South Africa's Shabnim Isnmail.

India's Deepti Sharma gained one place to displace Australia's Megan Schutt from the fourth place.

The all-rounders' rankings didn't see much change either with Sophie Devine and Natalie Sciver holding on to first and second places respectively.

Deepti Sharma again gained one place to third.

Pakistan's Nida Dar and Thailand's Nattaya Boochatham also climbed two places to the ninth and 10th positions, respectively, while Australia's Ellyse Perry dropped four rungs and dropped out of the top 10.