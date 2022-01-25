News
IPL: Lucknow Supergiants stumps Royals

By Rediff Cricket
January 25, 2022 12:10 IST
The RPSG Group officially named its new IPL team Lucknow Super Giants -- taking inspiration from the previous IPL team it owned, the Rising Pune Supergiant, which competed in the IPL for a two-year period in 2016 and 2017.

Rajasthan Royals came up with a witty response to Lucknow IPL's tweet announcing their team name on Monday.

'Pun(e) intended,' Royals tweeted, with a screenshot from the iconic Bollywood movie Andaz Apna Apna.

Lucknow were not to be left behind as it had the final laugh with its reply.

'With all due respect, we missed you those 2 years,' Lucknow said, referring to Royals' two-year ban from the IPL along with Chennai Super Kings which paved the way for Pune to compete in the IPL along with Gujarat Lions.

K L Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. The Lucknow franchise also bought Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the IPL mega auction next month.

 
Rediff Cricket
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

