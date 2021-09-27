News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shafali, Radha join Sydney Sixers for women's Big Bash

Shafali, Radha join Sydney Sixers for women's Big Bash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 27, 2021 15:20 IST
IMAGE: Shafali Verma, 17, is widely considered the best batting talent in the world and currently sits atop the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Sydney Sixers on Monday confirmed the signing of Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

 

At just 17, Verma, who in 2019 became India's youngest ever women's T20 international, is widely considered the best batting talent in the world and currently sits atop the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

She scored a maiden ODI half-century with a mature knock of 56 as India upset the might Australian team on Sunday, snapping a 26-game win streak.

Verma is expected to form a lethal combination with Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner at the top of the order for the Sixers, giving the team the most exciting top four in WBBL history.

She will also enter the world's premier women's domestic tournament with having a good time at the front of her mind.

"This is a very good opportunity for me and my goal is to just enjoy myself, to make some new friends and have fun," Verma said in an official release.

"I want to play WBBL and back myself and just believe in myself."

In June this year, the right-hander became the youngest player, male or female, to represent India in all three formats of international cricket before she debuted for the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred under Sixers' Head Coach Ben Sawyer.

Not to be overshadowed by her teenage teammate, left-arm orthodox spinner Yadav arrives at the Sixers with a burgeoning resume of her own and sits 11th on the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Now 21, Yadav was one of the discoveries of the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20, finishing as the joint-leading wicket-taker for India in the tournament, with eight dismissals in five matches.

The Sixers begin their WBBL campaign in the season opener against Melbourne Stars on Thursday, October 14 at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
