News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Set for India comeback, Saini to miss July county stint

Set for India comeback, Saini to miss July county stint

Source: PTI
June 23, 2023 19:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pacer Navdeep Saini was recalled into the Indian Test squad. Photograph: BCCI

Navdeep Saini, who made a comeback to the Indian Test squad, will miss three matches for his English county side Worcestershire in month of July as it is coinciding with the Test series in the West Indies.

India will play their opening Test in Dominica from July 12-16 while the second and final game will be held in Jamaica from July 20-24.

"There is always a clause for any international player that if he is called up for national duty, he would be released. Hence, Worcestershire won't be able to avail Saini's services for the said tenure," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Worcestershire on Friday announced the signing of India pacer Navdeep Saini as their second overseas player for the upcoming four matches until the end of July.

The 30-year-old Saini, is set to make his Worcestershire debut in the Sunday's clash against Derbyshire at New Road.

 

"Worcestershire have secured the services of Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini as their second overseas player in the LV=Insurance County Championship for the upcoming four matches until the end of July," the club said in a statement.

The fixtures that Saini won't be available are against Yorkshire from July 10-13, versus Leicestershire from July 19-22 and Gloucestershire at Cheltenham College ground from July 26-29.

Saini, who has represented India in all three formats of the game, had a brief stint with Kent last summer, where he claimed 11 wickets in two Championship matches.

"Saini's arrival will bolster the bowling unit, which has been affected by Charlie Morris' retirement due to a knee issue, Josh Tongue's call-ups to the England squad, and recent injury concerns surrounding Dillon Pennington and Adam Finch."

"I am aware that Indian players such as Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, and Ravichandran Ashwin have previously played for Worcestershire and achieved success," Saini was quoted as saying on club's website.

Saini has represented India in two Tests, eight ODIs, and 11 T20Is, and he has been a part of the Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals squads in the Indian Premier League.

Having taken 174 wickets in 60 first-class matches. Saini made an impressive debut for Kent in 2022, securing match figures of 7/111 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, including 5/72 in the first innings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'GOLDEN BOY #missioncompleted'
'GOLDEN BOY #missioncompleted'
Ashes: Paine reckons Aus big guns need to fire soon
Ashes: Paine reckons Aus big guns need to fire soon
'We even pulled Kapil's leg'
'We even pulled Kapil's leg'
When Modi wished he could sing like...
When Modi wished he could sing like...
MotoGP revs up for Bharat edition
MotoGP revs up for Bharat edition
Meet Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Girl
Meet Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Girl
TN woman bus driver quits over ticketing Kanimozhi
TN woman bus driver quits over ticketing Kanimozhi

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Pujara dropped; Gaikwad gets Test call-up for WI tour

Pujara dropped; Gaikwad gets Test call-up for WI tour

What's Kuldeep Praying For?

What's Kuldeep Praying For?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances