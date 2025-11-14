HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensational Suryavanshi blasts his way record books again!

November 14, 2025 19:37 IST

Smashes second fastest T20 hundred by an Indian batter at India A's Asia Cup Rising Stars match against UAE on Friday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasted a 32-ball hundred for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup opener against UAE on Friday

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasted a 32-ball hundred for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup opener against UAE on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 144 runs off 42 balls as his second Twenty20 century powered India A to a mammoth total of 297-4 in their Asia Cup Rising Stars match against the United Arab Emirates in Doha on Friday.

Suryavanshi's 100 came off just 32 balls to make it the joint second fastest century by an Indian batter in T20 cricket.

 

On Friday, the 14-year-old left carnage in his wake, smashing 11 boundaries and clearing the rope an astonishing 15 times as he plundered 134 of his runs through fours and sixes alone.

In one remarkable over, Suryavanshi faced five deliveries and still extracted 30 runs from them.

Suryavanshi shot to fame in the Indian Premier League this year when he became the youngest player to bring up a century in men's T20 cricket in what was just his third innings.

At 14 years and 232 days, Suryavanshi has now etched his name into cricket history as the youngest player to hit a century for a men's national team, turning what should have been a routine group match into a record-breaking spectacle.

The teenager's assault had India A cruising toward an unthinkable 300-plus total before he was finally caught in the 13th over. However, captain Jitesh Sharma ensured no momentum was lost, clubbing an unbeaten 83 off 32 balls.

The record for the fastest century by an Indian batter in T20s is jointly held by Indian opener and world No 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma and Gujarat's Urvil Patel, who both had scored 28-ball tons in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in 2024-25.

The batting prodigy served notice of his talent in July by scoring his first century in an Under-19 one-day international, smashing 143 off 78 balls against England in Worcester. 

AGENCIES
