HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Patience pays as fiery Bumrah hits back at naysayers

Patience pays as fiery Bumrah hits back at naysayers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 14, 2025 19:17 IST

x

'I try to give my best in each and every format... Rest, question-answer sessions -- whoever wants to play, they can play. I'm happy as far as I'm able to contribute and try to learn new things.'

Jasprit Bumrah leads the team off the field after his five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the 1st Test against South Africa in Kolkata on Friday

Back to his incisive best, Jasprit Bumrah on Friday brushed aside the chatter around his workload management insisting that he "tries to take care of his body" and said those "questions were not my questions".

On a dry pitch that prompted India to pick four spinners for the first time since 2012, it was Bumrah who grabbed 5/27, his only third fifer at home, and 16th overall, as South Africa folded for 159 in just 55 overs on the opening day.

There has been intense scrutiny over Bumrah in "picking" matches for his workload management post England summer test series.

 

In the Sydney Test against Australia in January this year, he was sidelined from bowling on the final day due to a back spasm. Then in England, he was rested for two Tests -- second and fifth that India won -- fuelling critics questioning his commitment.

"I try to give my best in whichever format I play. These questions are not my questions; I will not answer them. I try to play as much as I can. I try to take care of my body," Bumrah said at the press conference.

A multi-format player, Bumrah has been playing continuously since England as he played in the triumphant Asia Cup T20Is, then switched to Tests against West Indies last month, before playing T20Is in Australia in the last series. He however was rested for the ODI leg there.

"I try to give my best in each and every format... Rest, question-answer sessions -- whoever wants to play, they can play. I'm happy as far as I'm able to contribute and try to learn new things."

With spinners traditionally ruling home conditions, Bumrah acknowledged how special such hauls are in India.

"Whenever you play in India, it is known that spinners will pick up a lot of wickets. So whenever you're able to make an impact with limited spells... It always feels good. I'm very happy with the performance. The job is still left in the Test match."

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI/X

The pitch helped the pacers the most with its uneven bounce.

"We went to South Africa and in five sessions the Test match was over (Cape Town Test in 2024). So it's never a simple answer that this is how the wicket should be.

"This is the challenge of Test cricket. We go to England, the atmosphere is different. We go to Australia, the challenge is different. So we have to adapt.

"It is our job to adapt. That's the beauty of Test cricket -- different conditions, different skills. You must have a lot more skills in your armoury to succeed."

Bumrah broke down the tactical mindset required on a lively yet punishing Eden track.

"Patience is the first lesson in Test cricket. If you're too desperate or you go for a magic ball, the runs come too fast. You need to control your temptation and build pressure. There is a bit of help from the wicket, but you'll have to be patient here."

Figuring out the right length is the key at the Eden as Bumrah said it needed him some overs initially to assess the conditions properly.

"Basically, it's the harder-ball game. When the ball is nice and hard, maybe the deviation is quicker. When I bowled the first over, everything happened -- the ball swung, it stayed low, it went high.

"One ball kicked, one went low... So then you see, okay, this is the way it's shaping. As the ball became softer, it settled down. The deviation was not consistent."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: South Africa implode after steady start on Day 1
PIX: South Africa implode after steady start on Day 1
Pistol shooter Esha claims bronze at World Championships
Pistol shooter Esha claims bronze at World Championships
Olympic medallist Aman's suspension lifted
Olympic medallist Aman's suspension lifted
Mystery Afghan spinner confident of keeping spot in MI
Mystery Afghan spinner confident of keeping spot in MI
Wary India May Avoid Turning Tracks
Wary India May Avoid Turning Tracks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Narendra Modi will be PM for one more term CM Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Bihar Election Result1:21

Narendra Modi will be PM for one more term CM Chandrababu...

Mahagathbandhans Deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani invites BJP for fish-rice feast0:32

Mahagathbandhans Deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani invites BJP...

SIR, big weapon to murder Democracy alleges Congress Manickam Tagore on Bihar Poll trends4:05

SIR, big weapon to murder Democracy alleges Congress...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO