Self-insulated Rohit not distracted by outside chatter

Self-insulated Rohit not distracted by outside chatter

July 07, 2019 17:02 IST

Eventually our job is to come here, play good cricket and win the World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja reacted angrily to Sanjay Manjrekar's 'bits and pieces cricketer' comment about him, but Rohit Sharma has learnt to live with outside distractions, which he believes will remain a challenge for active players.

Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Skipper Virat Kohli has time and again stated that the team is not bothered by outside talk and it's more about what they believe in the change room. However Jadeja's tweet attack, where he had equated Manjrekar's cricketing analysis with the number of matches he has played, shows how sensitive players are about criticism.

 

"See, that's a challenge for the sportsmen," Rohit, India's man of the moment, said when asked about the Jadeja-Manjrekar episode.

"All this distraction will happen, but every individual is different and it depends on how he wants to think about that particular incident or situation," the Indian vice-captain said.

Rohit, who has scored 647 runs in this World Cup, however feels that a bit of self-insulation helps as it can keep a player in his own bubble.

"For me, I want to stay away from all that and enjoy the beautiful weather in England. I have my family here as well. Most of the time, that's what I'm trying to do rather than thinking about all the talk going around," he said.

"Eventually our job is to come here, play good cricket and win the World Cup. We all know that. But constantly yapping in anyone's ear is not right. So, I think for us as cricketers, it's important for us to just stay completely put that away and focus on the job at hand," the 'Hit-Man' said.

 

