Fact file: Most centuries by a batsman at a single World Cup

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored his fifth century at the World Cup against Sri Lanka on Saturday to set the record for the most hundreds in a single campaign.
The following are the top five batsmen with most centuries at a single World Cup:
- Rohit Sharma, India, 2019, 5* centuries
- Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka, 2015, 4 centuries
- Matthew Hayden, Australia, 2007, 3 centuries
- Mark Waugh, Australia, 1996, 3 centuries
- Sourav Ganguly, India, 2003, 3 centuries
* Rohit can extend his record with India having qualified for the semi-finals.