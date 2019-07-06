Fact file: Most centuries by a batsman at a single World Cup

July 06, 2019 23:30 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the first player to score five centuries in one World Cup edition. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored his fifth century at the World Cup against Sri Lanka on Saturday to set the record for the most hundreds in a single campaign.

The following are the top five batsmen with most centuries at a single World Cup:

- Rohit Sharma, India, 2019, 5* centuries

- Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka, 2015, 4 centuries

- Matthew Hayden, Australia, 2007, 3 centuries

- Mark Waugh, Australia, 1996, 3 centuries

- Sourav Ganguly, India, 2003, 3 centuries

* Rohit can extend his record with India having qualified for the semi-finals.