Umpire Gould retires, says time right to stop

July 07, 2019 09:31 IST

Umpire Ian Gould took charge of his 140th and final ODI as India beat Sri Lanka.

Former wicketkeeper Gould was an international umpire for 13 years.

IMAGE: English umpire Ian Gould was in the middle for the final time during India’s victory over Sri Lanka in the World Cup on Saturday. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Umpire Ian Gould felt the time was right to be calling it a day as he was honoured on the occasion of his 140th and final One-Day International at Headingley on Saturday.

The experienced English umpire came back from the middle for the final time during India’s win over Sri Lanka, bringing down the curtain on a 13-year international career as an umpire.

His family was on hand as Gould was honoured in a presentation with India great Sanjay Manjrekar.

And the former England wicketkeeper admitted he could not have wished for a better way to bow out of the game.

He said: “It’s been an amazing experience. There’s a lot of people I’d like to thank.

“The ECB for setting me on this road and the ICC finishing it for me. It’s been great fun and a great experience.

“The time was right (to stop). I’ve had a great year and I’ve enjoyed it. I thought the time now is to move on and let someone else come through.

“There are some very exciting umpires coming through as well with the 12 who are here. It’s a very strong group now.”

Known for his rapport with the players and genial nature, Gould, known as Gunner because of the time he spent in the Arsenal youth set-up, had a few words of advice for those who will follow in his footsteps.

He added: “You’ve got to understand people, you’ve got to meet people, talk to people, you have to practise with people.

They get to understand you and you understand them. It makes it a lot easier if you do it that way.

“All I can ever say to anyone, and the other umpires have heard this a million times: ‘Keep smiling and enjoy it.’”

(International Cricket Council)