Sehwag v Maxwell: What's brewing?

November 20, 2020 19:02 IST

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell was the second-most expensive foreign player in the IPL but severely underperformed and was criticised for it by Virender Sehwag. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has brushed off the criticism from former India opener Virender Sehwag, saying 'he will take it with a grain of salt'.

Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Maxwell was highly criticised by Sehwag for his dismal run in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Sehwag called Maxwell a "10 crore cheerleader" who is on a "highly-paid vacation" having scored just 108 runs off 13 games in IPL 2020.

The all-rounder also failed to hit a single six for the first time in his eight-season IPL career.

"It's ok. Viri is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that's fine. He's allowed to say whatever he likes," The West Australian quoted Maxwell as saying.

"He's in the media for such statements, so that's fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag," he added.

Maxwell also said the mental health break he took at the end of last year had helped him deal with his recent form slump and general life struggles that 2020 has presented.

"I think I'm better equipped with dealing with those sorts of things now. I think in hindsight it was a pretty good time to go through something like that where I was able to put some groundwork in to deal with adversity. This year has certainly been a massive test of it," Maxwell said.

"To be able to help people through different times of tough periods and be able to help myself through those tough periods has been really key as well," he added.

Maxwell is part of the Australian squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against India.