India's first triple centurion: Sehwag becomes 'Sultan of Multan'

March 29, 2020 16:59 IST

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag celebrates after hitting a triple century against Pakistan in Multan, on March 29, 2004. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Virender Sehwag became the first Indian batsman to score a triple century in the longest format of the game on this day in 2004.

The India opener achieved the feat against Pakistan at Multan on March 29, 2004.

After winning the toss, Ganguly-led India opted to bat first and finished the first day of the Test at a score of 356/2 with Sehwag unbeaten on 228.

On Day 2, Sehwag went on to register his triple century, with a six off the bowling of Saqlain Mushtaq when he was batting on 295.

Along the way, Sehwag also went on to register the highest score by an Indian batsman against Pakistan in Pakistan, breaking the record held by Sanjay Manjrekar. Manjrekar had held the record previously as he scored 218 in Lahore in 1989.

Sehwag was finally sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Sami after playing a knock of 309 runs. His triple century helped India register a comfortable victory.

March 29 doubly special for Sehwag, as four years later, in 2008, he went on score his second triple century, this time against South Africa in Chennai.

On the third day of the match, Sehwag reached his career-best of 309 runs, and on the fourth day, he went on to add ten more runs taking his individual score to 319.

Karun Nair is the only Indian batsman to record a triple century, having achieved the feat against England in Chennai in 2016.