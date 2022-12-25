Kohli gifts 'special souvenir' to Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mehidy Hasan Miraz/Twitter

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz tormented the Indian team in the two ODIs and Test with his stunning all-round brilliance.

His sensational show with the bat helped Bangladesh stun India in the ODIs earlier this month before he continued his sublime form in the Test series as well.

India eventually won the series, but Mehidy received a ‘special souvenir’ from star batter Virat Kohli for his stunning effort throughout the two series.

After the match, Mehidy shared an image and tweeted, ‘Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketer Virat Kohli.’