Sehwag, Gambhir, Raina Hail 'Operation Sindoor'

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard in Baramulla, May 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a powerful display of solidarity, Indian cricketers — both past and present — have voiced strong support for the armed forces following a daring cross-border strike that neutralised over 80 terrorists across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes, dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’, were launched in direct retaliation to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed in the Baisaran valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army described the offensive as "precise and restrained," and later posted a video on social media with the caption, "Justice is served."

The military action has drawn strong and vocal support from the cricketing fraternity. Legendary opener Virender Sehwag posted a short but powerful message on X, “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshatah (Dharma protects those who protect it). Jai Hind ki Sena #OperationSindoor.”

His former teammate and current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Jai Hind,” along with an image related to the operation.

Other former cricketers including Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, Pragyan Ojha, and Venkatesh Prasad also took to social media to salute the armed forces. Aakash Chopra and Pragyan Ojha praised the military’s swift action, while Varun Chakravarthy, spinner for Kolkata Knight Riders, shared the Indian Army’s image from the operation on his Instagram account.

The collective response from India’s cricket community reflects a unified stand in support of the nation’s armed forces and their resolute action against terrorism.