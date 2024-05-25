'Yuvi paaji said I can be a better bowler than him'

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates with captain Pat Cummins after dismissing Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Following a match-winning performance with the ball in qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting all-rounder Abhishek Sharma said that he often had conversations about his bowling with his mentor and legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who encouraged the youngster that he could be a better bowler than him.

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinners reigned supreme in the Qualifier 2 and orchestrated Rajasthan Royals exit from the Indian Premier League with a 36-run win at the Chepauk on Friday. SRH skipper Pat Cummins' gamble to put spinners as their frontline attack against RR's power hitters worked like a charm.

Following the win, Abhishek, a capable left-arm spinner with 32 wickets in 103 T20s in his career, said that he is happy to have contributed to his team's win to seal the finals spot in the IPL.

"I have been playing IPL for a quite few years. My dream was to play the final and we are playing the finals now. It is an emotional and inspirational moment for me. When you contribute to your team's cause, it is a cherry on top," said Abhishek.

"My dad would be really happy, he was a left-arm spinner himself. He has been working hard on my bowling. I also knew that if I kept working hard, I could do something for my team because I have that in myself.

"Since junior cricket, I have been bowling and getting wickets. I am really happy for that opportunity. It was not easy to get this chance at bowling. I had to show my captain and coaches since they did not see me bowling much."

"Whenever I have had conversations about bowling with Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj Singh), he has always said that I can become a better bowler than him. I always had that in my mind, I think he will be happy as well that I contributed with my bowling," Abhishek concluded his point.

Shahbaz, who secured a Player of the Match award for his knock of 18 runs and a three-wicket haul, said that when he came out to bat, the pitch was slow and tough for batters to play on.

He also revealed things that stands out about skipper Cummins' leadership.

"One thing I love is how confident he is while changing the bowlers. I love that confidence. He is chill in dressing room. There is no pressure on us, play our natural game. We do not think much about the game. This all is working for us," he concluded.