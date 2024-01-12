News
Warner Lands At SCG In A Helicopter!

Warner Lands At SCG In A Helicopter!

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 12, 2024 13:33 IST
IMAGE: David Warner lands at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a helicopter. Photograph: KFC Big Bash League/X
 

David Warner reported for duty in grand style, as he arrived in a helicopter at the Sydney Cricket Ground to play for the Sydney Thunders in a Big Bash League match on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Warner flew in from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley and interesting the helicopter landed on the outfield near the 'Thanks Dave' logo, which was painted for his farewell Test match last week.

'Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's @davidwarner31 arriving for the Sydney Smash!', Big Bash League captioned the video on X.

Warner, who has also retired from ODIs, will continue playing T20Is for Australia. He will also play in T20 leagues across the globe, including IPL 2024 where he will captain Delhi Capitals.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
