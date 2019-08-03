Friendship's Day comes early for Sachin Tendulkar

August 03, 2019 19:12 IST

The world celebrates Friendship’s Day on Sunday but Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar showered a special memory with his childhood buddy Vinod Kambli on Twitter.

Tagging Kambli on his Twitter page, Sachin posted this sweet throwback picture of the duo, writing: “Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days. Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this.”

In reply, Kambli wrote: This brought back memories, Master!

“You remember this one time when we were batting & a kite fell on the pitch. I took the kite & started flying it. You saw Achrekar Sir coming my way but didn’t tell me and we both know what happened next!” the former India batsman posted.

The tweet got 53k likes and over 3.5k retweets.