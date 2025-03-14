SEE: Neeraj's picturesque Holi greeting

Paris Olympic silver medallist, India's Neeraj Chopra extended greetings to his fans on the occasion of Holi on Friday.
Neeraj shared a video of him from a training session with a beautiful rainbow in the backdrop.
'Happy Holi!' he tweeted with a rainbow emoji.
Paris Olympic double bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker also took to social media and wished her fans on the occasion of Holi.
She posted two pictures of herself -- one from the present and one from a past Holi celebration and tweeted with heart emojis: 'Holi ab vs pehle. Aap sabko HAPPY HOLI!!'