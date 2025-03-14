HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: Neeraj's picturesque Holi greeting

SEE: Neeraj's picturesque Holi greeting

March 14, 2025 23:57 IST

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra's stunninng Holi greeting. Photograph: Neeraj Chopra/X

Paris Olympic silver medallist, India's Neeraj Chopra extended greetings to his fans on the occasion of Holi on Friday.

Neeraj shared a video of him from a training session with a beautiful rainbow in the backdrop.

'Happy Holi!' he tweeted with a rainbow emoji.

Manu Bhaker's Holi greetings on X

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker's Holi greetings on X. Photograph: Manu Bhaker/X

Paris Olympic double bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker also took to social media and wished her fans on the occasion of Holi.

She posted two pictures of herself -- one from the present and one from a past Holi celebration and tweeted with heart emojis: 'Holi ab vs pehle. Aap sabko HAPPY HOLI!!'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com

