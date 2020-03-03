SEE: Thailand players break into impromptu dance-off

March 03, 2020 19:36 IST

IMAGE: Thailand players kept the fans entertained on the big screen with an impromptu dance-off. Photograph and Video Courtesy: T20 World Cup/Twitter

As rain played spoilsport in the match against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, Thailand players entertained the crowd at the Sydney Showground Stadium as they broke into an impromptu dance-off.

Five players of the Thailand team were dancing to the tunes of Venga Boys' famous track 'We like to Party'. Official handle of the T20 World Cup tweeted the video of the dance-off and captioned the post as: "During the rain delay, Thailand kept the fans entertained on the big screen with an impromptu dance-off Man dancing. Thank you for being part of #TheBigDance".

The match between Thailand and Pakistan in the ongoing Women's World Cup was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Pakistan was set a target of 151 runs, but the side did not get a chance to come out to bat as the rain started pouring down during the mid-innings break.

Earlier, Nattakan Chantam played a knock of 56 runs to take Thailand's score to 150/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

Opting to bat first, Thailand got off to an exceptional start as openers Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham stitched together a partnership of 93 runs. The duo mixed caution and aggression and as a result, kept on registering boundaries at regular intervals.

In the final overs, Chanida Sutthiruang and Chanida Sutthiruang managed to score boundaries to take the side's total past the run mark.

The other ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies and South Africa was also abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

"Match abandoned South Africa top Group B and go into the #T20WorldCup semi-finals undefeated! #WIvSA," T20 World Cup tweeted.

Both the teams were also involved in an impromptu dance-off.

With the match ending in a draw, South Africa surpassed England to claim the top spot in Group B and will take on Australia in the second semi-finals of the tournament on March 5.

On the other hand, India, who have won all of their four group stage matches, finished at the top of Group A and will compete against England in the first semi-final on the same day.

The final of the premier tournament is scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).