Women's T20 World Cup: India face England in repeat clash of 2018

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 03, 2020 17:31 IST

India women

IMAGE: India, who are aiming to make their maiden final, topped the group stage with four wins in as many games. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

India will take on England in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies in Sydney.

The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point each which was enough to push the former to the top spot with seven points, leaving England second.

 

England, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage, face India on Thursday in a repeat semifinal of the 2018 edition.

Back then, England had beaten India before losing the final to Australia.

India, who are aiming to make their maiden final, topped the group stage with four wins in as many games.

The second semifinal between South Africa and four-time champions Australia will also be played on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
