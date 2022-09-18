News
COVID-hit Shami out of Australia T20s, Umesh recalled

Source: PTI
September 18, 2022 00:21 IST
Mohammed Shami could recuperate in time for the series against South Africa

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami could recuperate in time for the series against South Africa. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Mohammed Shami's T20I comeback will be delayed as the veteran pace bowler has tested positive for COVID 19 and will be out of the Australia series starting in Mohali from September 20.

 

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia is back in the scheme of things, having recovered from a quadriceps injury.

"Yes, Shami has tested COVID-19 positive. But there is nothing to worry as the symptoms are mild. But he will have to remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative. It is unfortunate but that is how life is," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Asked how long he thinks Shami will take to recover, the source seemed hopeful that he would be fit for the next series against South Africa.

"We are expecting Shami to be fit for the next series against South Africa. There are 10 days before that series starts. So, we are more than hopeful," he said.

But 35-year-old Umesh's comeback is nothing short of fairytale in this format as his county stint with Middlesex was cut short by a quadriceps injury.

He had a terrific first leg of IPL 2022 for KKR where he swung the ball at a great pace.

For Middlesex, he had a terrific Royal London Cup, picking 16 wickets in 7 List A games including a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul.

"Umesh was doing his rehab at the NCA after he came back and it was not a tear, so he has now recovered and is fit to play," the source said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
