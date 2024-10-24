News
Home  » Cricket » Shami Bowls At NCA

Shami Bowls At NCA

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 24, 2024 13:09 IST
'I decided to go full tilt, and I bowled at 100 per cent.'

Photograph and Video: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

 

Mohammed Shami's recovery seems to be on track as the pacer gets ready for his long awaited comeback to cricket.

Shami posted a video on Instagram of him bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

'Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out,' he captioned the Instagram video.

Shami, who has not played since the ODI World Cup final last November, bowled full tilt in the nets to some of the Indian players after the conclusion of India-New Zealand first Test in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Mohammed Shami

 

The fast bowler stated he is '100 per cent pain-free' and is on track to make it to India's tour of Australia, starting next month.

'I am very happy with how I bowled yesterday. I was bowling from half run-up before that because I didn't want to take too much load. But yesterday, I decided to go full tilt, and I bowled at 100 per cent,' the 34 year old said at an event in Gurugram.

'The result was good. I am 100 per cent pain-free. Everyone has been wondering for a long time about whether I will make it for the Australia series, but it is still some time away.'

Shami wants to play in a couple of Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal to prove his fitness ahead of the tour of Australia.

'I don't want that I clear fitness here in India and something happens there (in Australia). I want to be totally sure about my fitness before going there,' said Shami, who was only part of the Adelaide Test on the previous Australia tour in 2020-2021.

REDIFF CRICKET
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

