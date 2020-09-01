SEE: CSK pacer Chahar recovers from COVID-19

September 01, 2020 22:18 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pace bowler Deepak Chahar celebrates a wicket during the IPL last year. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, said he has 'recovered well' and hopes to be back in action soon.

VIDEO: Kind courtesy, Deepak Chahar/Instagram

Chahar was spotted doing some exercises in his hotel room in Dubai in the video he posted on Instagram.

"I am better now and trying my best to keep myself fit..hopefully you will see me in action very soon..," he says in the video.



13 members of the CSK contingent including Chahar and another player tested positive for the virus, after which they were all kept in isolation in their hotel rooms.



The rest of the squad tested negative in their first test and if they get another negative report on Thursday, they can start training from the next day.



The development has forced the team to stay indoors even after completing their quarantine of six days after landing in UAE.



Suresh Raina's sudden pullout from the IPL due to personal reasons is also a setback for Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK, while senior spinner Harbhajan Singh is yet to join the squad in UAE.