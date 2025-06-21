Will Kohli Be In The Stands?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli can enjoy park strolls, coffee and quiet time with his kids. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

India's five-Test series against England marks the dawn of a new era -- one that begins without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin in whites.

The trio, who have defined a generation of Indian Test cricket, have stepped away from the red-ball format, leaving behind a team in transition and a leadership baton passed on to young Shubman Gill.

But while Kohli's on-field absence is understood -- the former skipper recently announced his retirement from Test cricket -- what's notable is his quiet retreat from the broader spotlight. Despite living in England, Kohli is expected to remain absent not just on the field, but off it too.

Now based in London for long stretches, Kohli has embraced a notably private and low-key lifestyle, worlds apart from the celebrity chaos he experienced in India.

Along with wife Anushka Sharma and their two children, the family has found a rare slice of normalcy in the British capital -- one that shields them from flashbulbs, autograph hunters, and the unrelenting noise that surrounds Indian cricket back home.

In London, Kohli can blend in. He can stroll through the park, grab a coffee, or spend an afternoon with his children without being instantly recognised or mobbed.

For a couple used to living under the microscope, the ability to simply be is something that neither Mumbai nor Delhi could offer: a life of peace, privacy, and parenthood.

Naturally, many expected Kohli to make at least a symbolic appearance during the England series -- especially with venues like Headingley and Lord's just a short train ride away. But his decision to skip both the World Test Championship final and the MCC's World Cricket Connects symposium earlier this month spoke volumes.

As per The Telegraph, Kohli has consciously 'distanced himself from the game', choosing to watch from afar rather than linger in the limelight.

And yet, his bond with Team India is unmistakably alive.

According to RevSportz, just days before the series opener in Leeds, Kohli opened the doors of his London residence for a quiet get-together with some of the Indian players -- Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj.

The gathering wasn't publicised, nor was it a media moment. It was simply Kohli being the senior figure his team-mates still turn to -- off the record, off the field, and without fanfare.

So while Virat Kohli may not be spotted in the stands during India's tour of England, his presence lingers in quiet, meaningful ways. He is no longer the headline act. But as Indian cricket enters a new chapter, he remains a silent supporter, a sounding board, and a reassuring figure in the background.