Our leaders doing exemplary job in tackling coronavirus: Virat Kohli

April 24, 2020 22:16 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with PM Narendra Modi. Photograph: PMO/Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli, on Friday, applauded the leaders of the country for doing a commendable job in tackling coronavirus.

Kohli applauded the leaders during an Instagram Live session with his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate AB de Villiers.

"We have in lockdown for a long time now, things went out of control in a few areas, but our leadership is doing a commendable job, obviously our immunity is helping as well, luckily the graph has not shot up drastically, people are optimistic regarding the whole situation," Kohli told de Villiers during the session.

"It's good to see the human side really coming up, it is the only option we have right now, there is a silver lining to every situation, people are risking their lives to help others, I do not think we will get to jog outside for some time to come," he added.

The Indian skipper also said that the current situation is surreal, but added it will teach everyone to make a comeback.

"People are putting it as something worse than World War, it is surreal, I never thought something would like this happen. As a part of sports fraternity, this will teach us to make a comeback," Kohli said.

A lot of discipline required to restart cricket after COVID-19 pandemic ends, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli believes that 'a lot of discipline' is required to restart the game of cricket after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The cricketer remained optimistic about having some sort of cricket as the things are getting better in many parts of the world.

"I am quite optimistic that at some stage we will definitely have something because things are moving in the right direction. When things are back to normal, I don't see things getting back to like they were before everything happened," he said.

"I think there are gonna be a lot of changes. A lot of discipline has to be shown by people everywhere. What I have seen in this phase is there are a lot of times when you get egoistic and you think 'I'm doing this and I'm doing that' but in reality, you are controlling nothing," added Kohli.

The deadly virus has suspended all kinds of sporting activities across the globe including cricket. The last international cricket match was played more than a month ago.

"No one can do anything in the current situation. We all have to swallow our ego, follow what's being told, and just be grateful for life. Try and help those who are in need. It really puts things in perspective when you don't have control over anything," he said.

"I think its drastically gonna change the enjoyment part of things for a lot of people. People are gonna stop being so serious about their own games or results. Pure love for everything is really gonna come up I guess," Kohli added.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely.