HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » With a little luck and self belief, ice-cool Starc does it for DC

With a little luck and self belief, ice-cool Starc does it for DC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 17, 2025 01:17 IST

x

Mitchell Starc kept a cool head and brought out his yorkers to guide DC to victory

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc kept a cool head and brought out his yorkers to guide DC to victory. Photograph: BCCI

Player of the Match Mitchell Starc said he "backed" himself to execute his plans after scripting Delhi Capitals' win over Rajasthan Royals with two incredible overs in the Indian Premier League in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Thanks to Starc's brilliance, DC got the better of RR via the Super Over after the Australian pacer produced his magic not once but twice nailing blockhole deliveries at will. Needing nine in six balls, Starc bowled his yorkers consistently and conceded just eight runs to take the game into super over, where he gave away only 11, and DC got them in four deliveries..

"Just backed my execution, running with a clear plan. Sometimes it comes off, a bit of luck goes a long way. It was a fantastic game, happy to get on the right side," Starc said at the post-match presentation..

 

When asked if he thought about changing his plan, he said, "I've played long enough that everyone knows what I'm going to do. You can play that over ten more times and do ten different things and it can go different ways.".

Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 188 for five. In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) and Nitish Rana (51 off 28 balls) scored brisk half-centuries to lead RR's charge before a brilliant final over by Starc took the game to the super over with the visitors finishing at 188 for four in 20 overs.

On RR's choice of batters for Super Over, Starc said, "Was a bit of a surprise to see left handers come in with my angle as the ball was tailing back in. Got one wrong there with the side line no ball, but we had the batting depth then to chase that down..

Speaking about the team atmosphere, Starc said, "It's a good mix of youth and experience. Axar is leading nicely and we have Faf and KL and Stubbs who have been around for a while. Kuldeep has been fantastic. And success helps and tonight will definitely help."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: DC outplay Rajasthan in Super Over win
IPL PIX: DC outplay Rajasthan in Super Over win
Sandeep Sharma's unflattering IPL record
Sandeep Sharma's unflattering IPL record
'I hope these two finish the IPL without concerns'
'I hope these two finish the IPL without concerns'
When Rohit had an argument with Head Coach Gambhir
When Rohit had an argument with Head Coach Gambhir
Ramandeep, A Magnet In The Field
Ramandeep, A Magnet In The Field

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

webstory image 2

Redmi Drops iPhone 16 Look Alike For Just ₹6,499

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

18-year-old creates 150 bird nests to save sparrows1:58

18-year-old creates 150 bird nests to save sparrows

Umeed scheme a ray of hope for Suman Devi of Rajouri district1:31

Umeed scheme a ray of hope for Suman Devi of Rajouri...

Raveena's mast mast look!1:21

Raveena's mast mast look!

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD