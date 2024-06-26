'England Don't Fear India'

IMAGE: India enters the semi-final as favourites. Photograph: BCCI/X

Team India, boasting an undefeated record in the 2024 T20 World Cup, gears up for a semi-final clash against defending champions England.

This high-stakes encounter on Thursday in Guyana could potentially echo the heroics of the 2007 team and finally break India's ICC trophy drought.

While India enters the match as favourites due to their dominant performance, former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton offer a cautionary tale.

They remind India of their crushing 10-wicket defeat to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide.

Hussain, in a preview of the semi-finals, boldly predicted a repeat of the 2022 Adelaide result: 'I'm going to go with South Africa and England. It is just that England will go in with the memory of that semifinal in Adelaide. As I said, this is a repeat. And I don't think this England side fear India, unless it is a very dry slow pitch.'

'The only thing I will say about this England batting line-up, and I know Buttler and Salt just whacked the USA, when it is just holding a little bit, and the pitch is a bit slow, their batting looks vulnerable and that would play massively in India's hand,' Naz added.

Photograph: Kind courtesy England Cricket/X

Athers echoed Naz's sentiment, favouring South Africa to continue their winning streak against Afghanistan in the other semi-final, 'Nasser thinks India are not good enough. And I think England are going to beat India in Guyana and South Africa will be too good for Afghanistan so it will be a South Africa versus England final.'

Despite England's inconsistent form, India can't afford complacency. The two sides have met six times in the T20 World Cup, with India holding a slight historical edge (4-2). However, their only previous semi-final encounter resulted in a resounding victory for England.