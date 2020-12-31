News
Ben Stokes in a 'baggy green'

Ben Stokes in a 'baggy green'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 31, 2020 17:09 IST
Proud Stokes finds ICC Test team cap to be a bit 'baggy and green'

Ben Stokes

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Ben Stokes/Instagram

England all-rounder Ben Stokes while thanking the International Cricket Council (ICC) for inducting him in the ODI and Test Team of the Decade pointed how the Test team cap was 'Baggy and Green'.

 

The Baggy Green is synonymous with the Australian cricket team's Test cap and ICC also took it sportingly and apologised with a smile. Sharing pictures of both the caps on Twitter and Instagram, the all-rounder captioned the post, "Very proud of both these caps, one of them just doesn't seem right, it's a bit BAGGY and GREEN. Thanks @icc."

Ben Stokes

Replying, ICC wrote: "Sorry @BenStokes38! (laughing emoji)"

Former Australia batsman Marcus North was quick to point how the Baggy Green suits him with a wink. "Baggy Green suits you mate! (wink)."

Earlier on Sunday, Kohli was named the skipper of ICC's Test Team of the Decade. Apart from Kohli, Ashwin was also included in the line-up. In the team, four players are from England, two from India, two from Australia, one from Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Test Team of the Decade: Alistair Cook (England), David Warner (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (c) (India), Steve Smith (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ben Stokes (England), Ravi Ashwin (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Stuart Broad (England), James Anderson (England).

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, and Lasith Malinga. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
