News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Kohli and Jadeja find a way to drag their team out of trouble'

'Kohli and Jadeja find a way to drag their team out of trouble'

Source: ANI
January 29, 2024 23:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pat Cummins hailed star Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Monday heaped praise on Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja and said that the Indian players are "super consistent".

While speaking to ICC, Cummins hailed Kohli and Jadeja and said that the two Indian cricketers always find a way to pull their team out from tough situations and win a game.

"Kohli and Jadeja are super consistent, you can't keep them out of it, they find a way to drag their team out of trouble & win it, to be alongside those guys has been really special," Cummins said.

 

After winning the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, the Aussie skipper said that 2023 was a big year and full of team success. He added that it was a huge honour in terms of individual accolade.

"It is a huge honour, it is been a big year with lots of wonderful team success and to get this individual honour is huge. We are a team sport where you play for kind of team wins and you're going after tournaments and trophies together. In terms of an individual accolade, it's right up there," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Australia's World Cup-winning captain Cummins clinched the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja, Rahul ruled out of 2nd Test; Sarfaraz picked
Jadeja, Rahul ruled out of 2nd Test; Sarfaraz picked
'He is a super star in the making'
'He is a super star in the making'
Felt like my time in this world was up: Rishabh Pant
Felt like my time in this world was up: Rishabh Pant
Cong, RLD not satisfied with offer made by Akhilesh
Cong, RLD not satisfied with offer made by Akhilesh
'Come on Rohit Sharma, show some fight'
'Come on Rohit Sharma, show some fight'
There's a limit to our patience: Trinamool on Cong
There's a limit to our patience: Trinamool on Cong
Rafa's 2007 French Open winning racket sells...
Rafa's 2007 French Open winning racket sells...

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Kohli spat at me, apologised after ABD confronted...'

'Kohli spat at me, apologised after ABD confronted...'

What Went Wrong For India?

What Went Wrong For India?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances