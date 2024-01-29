'Kohli and Jadeja find a way to drag their team out of trouble'

IMAGE: Pat Cummins hailed star Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Monday heaped praise on Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja and said that the Indian players are "super consistent".

While speaking to ICC, Cummins hailed Kohli and Jadeja and said that the two Indian cricketers always find a way to pull their team out from tough situations and win a game.

"Kohli and Jadeja are super consistent, you can't keep them out of it, they find a way to drag their team out of trouble & win it, to be alongside those guys has been really special," Cummins said.

After winning the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, the Aussie skipper said that 2023 was a big year and full of team success. He added that it was a huge honour in terms of individual accolade.

"It is a huge honour, it is been a big year with lots of wonderful team success and to get this individual honour is huge. We are a team sport where you play for kind of team wins and you're going after tournaments and trophies together. In terms of an individual accolade, it's right up there," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Australia's World Cup-winning captain Cummins clinched the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023.