2nd unofficial Test: South Africa A ace tough chase vs India A

IMAGE: Skipper Temba Bavuma led from the front with a 101-ball 59 as South Africa A beat India A by five wickets in the second four-day match. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa A's top-order batters ran roughshod over a set of regular Test bowlers in the ranks of India A, etching a memorable five-wicket win on the final day of the second four-day match, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Chasing a stiff target of 417, South Africa, overnight 25 for no loss, never looked daunted by the size of target, and if anything, were determined to overhaul it.

Jordan Hermann (91 off 123 balls), Lesego Senokwane (77 off 174), Temba Bavuma (59 off 101), Zubayr Hamza (77 off 88) and Connor Esterhuizen (52 not out of 54 balls) powered South Africa A to 417/5 with three overs remaining as the match went past the regular 5 pm close to complete the 90-over quota.

It was the highest run chase in list 'A' matches.

Needing to score 392 runs on the day to avoid a 0-2 series defeat, the South African batters were determined to push for a win.

The openers added 156 runs off 258 balls to give South Africa an ideal launching pad, and in the first session alone they scored 114 runs in just 27 overs.

At 139 for no loss at lunch, it was clear that the BCCI Centre of Excellence pitch that offered plenty of assistance to pacers had lost its sting after some heavy rolling.

But due credit should be given to Hermann and Senokwane for showing diligence to resist the experienced Indian bowlers.

Hermann, in particular, was impressive, executing some fabulous drives through the covers off pacer Akash Deep, and it would not be too long before the 23-year-old found himself in the senior South African side.

However, he would be kicking himself for spooning a return catch to Prasidh Krishna a few overs into the post-lunch session.

Senokwane departed soon as he missed a sweep off left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey to be adjudged leg before.

The visitors were 197 for two at that stage. Though in a comfortable position, it was not clear whether they would press for a win, especially with two new batters in the middle.

But Bavuma and Hamza, particularly the latter, played some dazzling shots to keep the visitors ahead of the curve. Hamza's drives and flicks were a treat to watch as they added 107 runs for the third wicket to take them past the 300-run mark.

That Mohammad Siraj had to stay out of the field for more than an hour to tend to his finger which got hit while fielding took away some edge from the Indian attack in that period.

However, the pacer came back and bowled four overs (4-0-24-1), and later dismissed the hard-hitting Marques Ackerman to slow down the South Africans.

Just as the third-wicket alliance between Bavuma and Hamza was chugging along, Prasidh's fuller delivery took a deflection off the latter's bat and crashed onto his stumps.

Bavuma, on the other hand, played a solid innings, dealing with the hosts' pacers and the left-arm wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav quite effectively until he hoisted Akash into the hands of Sai Sudharsan.

Sudharsan also did the captain's duty from the middle of the second session, as Pant had to retreat to the dressing room for some time with the team physio.

However, Pant returned when the mandatory overs kicked in.

But Bavuma, who was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings, redeemed himself with a fifty, which should fill him with some confidence ahead of the Test series.

When Bavuma was dismissed, South Africa were 352 for five, needing 65 more runs. Esterhuizen and Tiaan Van Vuuren (20 not) ensured that they would not fumble as the former notched up a half-century in 51 balls.

The right-hander was harsh against spinner Harsh Dubey and pacer Akash.

Despite not being able to force a win, India will take a few shards of positives from the series such as Pant's return to full fitness, Dhruv Jurel's rise as a specialist batter, and bowlers adding some valuable miles to their legs ahead of the sterner test against the world champions.