News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sanjay Manjrekar's response after being axed from commentary panel

Sanjay Manjrekar's response after being axed from commentary panel

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 15, 2020 20:54 IST

I respect BCCI's decision and accept it as professional: Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar

IMAGE: Sanjay Manjrekar got embroiled in controversies in recent years for some of his views on air. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) commentary panel for the South Africa ODI series, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, on Sunday, said he always considered commentating a privilege and accepted the decision as a professional.

One of the most accomplished voices among Indian experts, Manjrekar, who got embroiled in controversies in recent years for some of his views on air, was axed from the BCCI's commentary panel for the South Africa series recently.

 

"I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement," the 54-year-old wrote on his Twitter handle.

"It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional."

Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India, had courted controversy during last year's World Cup when he termed Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces cricketer', something that didn't go well with the Saurashtra all-rounder, who questioned the Mumbaikar's cricketing credentials.

Manjrekar later admitted that he was off the mark with his unsavoury analysis of Jadeja's cricketing prowess.

He was also panned on social media for his on-air comment about fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle during the 'Pink Test' when he questioned the latter's credibility since he hasn't played at the highest level. Manjrekar had to apologise for that also.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Manjrekar axed from BCCI's commentary panel

Manjrekar axed from BCCI's commentary panel

Enough of your verbal diarrhoea: Jadeja to Manjrekar

Enough of your verbal diarrhoea: Jadeja to Manjrekar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use