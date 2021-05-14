News
Sangakkara impressed by Sakariya's attitude, skill

Sangakkara impressed by Sakariya's attitude, skill

May 14, 2021 00:07 IST
In the seven matches played by Rajasthan Royals in the now suspended IPL 2021, Chetan Sakariya picked seven wickets

IMAGE: In the seven matches played by Rajasthan Royals in the now suspended IPL 2021, Chetan Sakariya picked seven wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals, on Thursday, praised youngster Chetan Sakariya and said that the left-arm pacer was a revelation for the side.

 

The IPL 2021 season was suspended on May 4 due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases. Before the suspension, Rajasthan Royals was positioned at the fifth position with 6 points from 7 games. In the seven matches he played this season, Sakariya managed to return with seven wickets and he impressed one and all with his death-bowling skills.

"Chetan was a revelation, his attitude, his ability to deal with pressure, and of course, his skill. We had Anuj and Yash, the two youngsters who have been with the franchise for a very, very long time. And I was thoroughly impressed by all three of them," said Sangakkara in a webinar organised by the Royals.

"They actually got a reasonable amount of time in the middle. Unfortunately, in the match that Anuj came into he didn't get a chance to bat but was outstanding with his energy and skill in the field," he added.

Sangakkara also gave his take on why Riyan Parag is viewed so highly within the Royals ranks.

"For, us Riyan Parag is a very, very special player. I think he's got a huge amount to contribute to not just Royals, but also to Indian cricket in future. Very special talent that needs care, nurturing, and development," said Sangakkara.

Jos Buttler was impressed by Sanju Samson's captaincy 

IMAGE: Jos Buttler was impressed by Sanju Samson's captaincy. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals’ opener Jos Buttler praised captain Sanju Samson saying the youngster grew into the role as the tournament progressed.

Samson, who had finished as the side's highest run-getter in the 2020 season, had replaced Australian Steve Smith as skipper of Rajasthan Royals in January.

"It was a great learning experience for him. And I think, as the tournament was going along, at the halfway stage, he was really growing into the role, looking to put together some better, more consistent performances towards the end of the season as a side," Buttler said in a virtual interactive session arranged by the Royals.

Under Samson, the former champions won three of their seven fixtures before the league was suspended mid-season due to multiple cases of COVID-19 in its bio-bubble last week.

"I've really enjoyed playing under Sanju's captaincy. I don't think it changed him at all as a person. He's quite a free spirited, very relaxed kind of guy and he tried to get that across to the team and that's how he wanted us to play as a side."

"It is really important as a leader to be authentic, and I think Sanju is very much that," Buttler added.

 

AGENCIES
