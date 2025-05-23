HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2,916 Runs For Root To Break Sachin's Record

May 23, 2025 11:03 IST

Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates 13,000 Test runs on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Nottingham, May 22, 2025. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Joe Root became the fastest batter to complete 13,000 runs on Day 1 of the one-Test against Zimbabwe at Nottingham on Thursday.

Root, who got to the 13,000-run mark in his 153rd Test, surpassed Jacques Kallis, who had gone past 13,000 runs in 159 Tests.

The right-hander got to the landmark when he took his score to 28 with a single off Zimbabwe's Victor Nyauchi in the 80th over before he perished for 34, caught at fine leg off pacer Blessing Muzarabani.

He is only the fifth batter to cross 13,000 runs in Tests after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid.

Among the active batters, Root, 34, looks the only one who could go past Tendulkar's Test record tally of 15,921 runs -- needing 2,916 runs to overtake the batting great's tally.

His current tally reads 13,006 runs in 153 Tests at an average of 50.80, with 36 centuries and 65 fifties.

 

Root has been the leading batter in Test cricket in the last five years, having hit 5,407 runs in 61 Tests at an average of 54.61, with 19 centuries.

Top 10 run getters in Test cricket:

PlayerTeamTestsInningsRunsAverageHighest100s50s
Sachin Tendulkar India 200 329 15921 53.79 248* 51 68
Ricky Ponting Australia 168 287 13378 51.85 257 41 62
Jacques Kallis South Africa 166 280 13289 55.37 224 45 58
Rahul Dravid India 164 286 13288 52.31 270 36 63
Joe Root England 153 279 13006 50.80 262 36 65
Alastair Cook England 161 291 12472 45.35 294 33 57
Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 134 233 12400 57.41 319 38 52
Brian Lara West Indies 131 232 11953 52.89 400* 34 48
Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 164 280 11867 51.37 203* 30 66
Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 149 252 11814 49.85 374 34 50
REDIFF CRICKET
