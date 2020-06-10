News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saliva ban won't affect us, white ball specialist Chahar

Saliva ban won't affect us, white ball specialist Chahar

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 10, 2020 18:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepak Chahar

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar impressed with his swing and death-overs mastery. Photograph: BCCI

India's white ball specialist Deepak Chahar feels that ban on use of saliva will not have an impact in white ball cricket, especially in T20 Internationals, where he primarily plies his trade.

 

The Agra based 27-year-old Chahar, who played 3 ODIs and 10 T20s for India, however admitted that things will be different as far as red ball cricket is concerned.

The ICC on Tuesday said that it has decided to ban use of saliva to shine the ball in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the issue, Chahar told Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', "I don't think it will impact us so much because the white ball only swings for two overs. If we talk about the T20 format, the wicket is good for only 2-3 overs and the ball swings for 3 overs, so it reduces the need to shine the ball." 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Chopra alleges racial abuse in English League Cricket

Chopra alleges racial abuse in English League Cricket

Natasa, Hardik share baby shower pix

Natasa, Hardik share baby shower pix

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use