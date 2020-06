Saliva ban won't affect us, white ball specialist Chahar

Source:

June 10, 2020 18:00 IST

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar impressed with his swing and death-overs mastery. Photograph: BCCI

India's white ball specialist Deepak Chahar feels that ban on use of saliva will not have an impact in white ball cricket, especially in T20 Internationals, where he primarily plies his trade.

The Agra based 27-year-old Chahar, who played 3 ODIs and 10 T20s for India, however admitted that things will be different as far as red ball cricket is concerned.

The ICC on Tuesday said that it has decided to ban use of saliva to shine the ball in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the issue, Chahar told Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', "I don't think it will impact us so much because the white ball only swings for two overs. If we talk about the T20 format, the wicket is good for only 2-3 overs and the ball swings for 3 overs, so it reduces the need to shine the ball."