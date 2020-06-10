News
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate India captain Kohli

June 10, 2020 14:50 IST
'He's one of the best players. I'm still behind him.'

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Pakistan's limited-overs captain Babar Azam averages above 45 in Tests and 50-plus in both One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam's sparkling form has earned him comparisons with Virat Kohli but the elegant right-hander says he has a long way to go before he can be considered the Indian skipper's equal.

 

Both top-order batsmen score freely and play the cover drive particularly well. Babar averages above 45 in Tests and 50-plus in both One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals, putting him in the top five of all three formats.

"He's one of the best players. I'm still behind him," Babar told the Cricbuzz website.

"I'll try to be as good as him and win matches for my country."

Babar, who is Pakistan's limited-overs captain, said there are some style similarities.

"Asian batsmen have the same technique and strokeplay. I guess some of our shots look similar," he added.

The 25-year-old says he closely follows the careers of the top batsmen, watching how they master challenging conditions and overcome difficult phases.

"I don't look to compare myself with the greats," he said.

"When I'm playing, I'm not trying to show off or prove any point to anyone. For me, it's about whether I'm satisfied with my performance.

"I'm happy as long as I can help Pakistan win matches.

"I'm rarely satisfied with my performance because I always see room for improvement."

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and the same number of Twenty20 Internationals against England in August-September though exact dates and venues are yet to be finalised.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
