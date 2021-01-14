News
'Don't need housekeeping, room service for motivation'

'Don't need housekeeping, room service for motivation'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 14, 2021 17:28 IST
Ravi Shastri

IMAGE: Indian team's coaching staff. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has made it clear that the visitors will not be affected by the off-field incidents and the squad is raring to go for the fourth Test against Australia which gets underway on Friday.

 

The Ajinkya Rahane-led India faced strict quarantine in Brisbane when they came from Sydney which had seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases earlier this month. Rathour exuded confidence and said the squad is motivated so the things happening during their stay in Brisbane don't matter much. He also said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in constant touch with Cricket Australia.

"We are playing Australia in Australia, against one of the better attacks in the world. Motivation is there, you don't need housekeeping or room service to give you motivation. Yes, these were the concerns which were passed on to the BCCI, the board is in touch with Cricket Australia," Rathour said on the eve of the final Test.

"As far as players and team management is concerned, we are focused on the game and all the boys are looking forward to this game," he added.

Earlier, Rahane had thrown light on the challenges of quarantine going into the Sydney Test.

"See, being in quarantine has its own challenges, as a team, we are just focusing on the game, outside life in Sydney is completely normal but the players are in quarantine which has its own challenge but we have to face it. We are not complaining and we are focusing on the third Test," he had said.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

