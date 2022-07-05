News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saha to join Tripura cricket team as player-cum-mentor

Saha to join Tripura cricket team as player-cum-mentor

Source: PTI
July 05, 2022 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wriddhiman Saha

IMAGE: TCA expects that Wriddhiman Saha, a wicket-keeper-cum-batsman, will sign an agreement by July 15. Photograph: BCCIs

Veteran India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha will join the Tripura team as a player-cum-mentor, an official said on Tuesday.

A veteran of 40 Tests, Saha has already received a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

 

"We have had talks with Saha and he has agreed to play for the state. He will also act as a mentor for the senior team to motivate the players," Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) joint secretary Kishore Das said.

TCA expects that Saha, a wicket-keeper-cum-batsman, will sign an agreement by July 15, he said.

Players would be immensely benefited if Saha joins the team, considering his vast experience in international cricket and domestic circuit, Das said.

"It is not yet finalised whether he will be made the captain of the team. This will be decided later," the official said.

He is expected to play Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Tripura.

Saha, who will turn 38 in October, took a decision to leave Bengal after CAB joint secretary Debabrata 'Debu' Das alleged that the veteran keeper skips domestic matches for the state.

An irate Saha wanted an unconditional apology from Das, which he didn't get and when the official was instead sent as Indian team's administrative manager to England, it broke the proverbial camel's back.

He had said he would never keep any grudge against Bengal and would be ready to serve again if needed in the future.

Having made his debut against Hyderabad in 2007, the Siliguri-born Saha has featured in 122 first-class and 102 List A games.

The diminutive wicket keeper has 92 catches and 12 stumpings besides 1,353 runs including three centuries in 40 test matches at an average of 29.41. In first class matches he has 313 catches and 37 stumpings besides scoring 6,423 runs at an average of 41.98 runs per match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India failed to negotiate short ball, says Rathour
India failed to negotiate short ball, says Rathour
Bumrah shatters Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record
Bumrah shatters Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record
SEE: What's Chahal Up To?
SEE: What's Chahal Up To?
Rupee plunges by 41 paise to record low of 79.36/USD
Rupee plunges by 41 paise to record low of 79.36/USD
ED questions ex Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
ED questions ex Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
10 Reasons Student Visas Get Rejected
10 Reasons Student Visas Get Rejected
Heavy rains inundate Mumbai; rail, road traffic hit
Heavy rains inundate Mumbai; rail, road traffic hit

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

India were defensive and timid on Day 4: Shastri

India were defensive and timid on Day 4: Shastri

Indian fans face 'racist abuse' at Edgbaston?

Indian fans face 'racist abuse' at Edgbaston?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances