Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indian Cricketers' Association stands by Saha

Indian Cricketers' Association stands by Saha

By Rediff Cricket
February 22, 2022 15:53 IST
Wriddhiman Saha alleged that one "respected" journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview.

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha alleged that one "respected" journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA), on Tuesday, put on a tweet in support of Wriddhiman Saha.

Saha, 37, who was dropped from Indian team, took to Twitter to allege that one "respected" journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview.

‘ICA strongly condemns 'threat' to #WriddhimanSaha!’ read a tweet alongside a statement from the players’ association.

 

Following his tweet about the threat from a journalist, former head coach Ravi Shastri and former India stars Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Sigh came out in his support and asked Saha to reveal the name of the scribe.

"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman," BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Monday.

Saha, who played 40 Tests for the country, was told by head coach Rahul Dravid after the tour of South Africa that the team would be moving on from him and he could take a decision on his career.

Saha also claimed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had texted him to assure that he would never be dropped from the team till he was at the helm of affairs.

 

Rediff Cricket
