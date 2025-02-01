Saha RETIRES! Signs off after 28 glorious years

'Everything I am today, every achievement, every lesson learned— I owe it all to this wonderful game'

IMAGE: The 40-year-old Wriddhiman Saha, who made his international debut in February 2010, has played 49 matches for India across formats -- 40 Tests and nine ODIs. Photograph: Kind Courtesy CAB/Instagram

India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha retired from all forms of cricket on Saturday, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career after playing his final Ranji Trophy group-stage match for Bengal against Punjab at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 40-year-old Saha, who made his international debut in February 2010, has played 49 matches for India across formats -- 40 Tests and nine ODIs. He also represented Bengal and Tripura in domestic cricket, featuring in 142 First-Class and 116 List A matches.

"It has been 28 years since I first stepped onto a cricket field in 1997, and what a journey it has been! Representing my country, state, district, clubs, university, college, and school has been the greatest honour of my life," Saha said in an emotional post in 'X'.

Reflecting on the impact of cricket on his life, Saha said, "Everything I am today, every achievement, every lesson learned— I owe it all to this wonderful game. Cricket has given me moments of immense joy, unforgettable victories, and invaluable experiences. It has also tested me, shaped me, and taught me resilience.

"Through the highs and the lows, the triumphs and the setbacks, this journey has made me who I am. But as all things must eventually come to an end, I have decided to retire from all forms of cricket."

Saha's last international appearance came against New Zealand in 2021. After MS Dhoni's retirement in 2014, Saha had become a regular member of the Indian team, before losing his place to Rishabh Pant.

In his final Ranji Trophy appearance, Saha was dismissed for a duck, but his team, Bengal, defeated Punjab by an innings and 13 runs. After the match, he was lifted by his team-mates on their shoulders.

"Now it is time to begin a new chapter, dedicating myself to my family and friends, cherishing the moments I may have missed, and embracing life beyond the field," said Saha, who scored three hundreds and six fifties for India.

He expressed gratitude to his family and the BCCI for their unwavering support, saying, "I am eternally grateful to my parents, my beloved elder brother Anirban, and my extended family. Their sacrifices and unwavering belief in my dreams made this journey possible.

"To my wife Romi, my daughter Anvi, my son Anvay, and my in-laws—thank you for being my pillar of strength. Your patience, sacrifices, and love kept me going through every challenge and success."

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the BCCI, its presidents, secretaries, and all office bearers for their support throughout my career."

Saha also thanked the coaching and support staff, adding, "A sincere thank you to all my coaches, mentors, physios, trainers, analysts, teammates, logistics teams, masseurs, and every support staff member of the Indian Cricket Team, Bengal Cricket Team, Tripura Cricket Team, and all the clubs, districts, universities, and school teams I had the privilege of representing. Your faith in me and your constant encouragement have meant the world."

"I am deeply thankful to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for their trust and support throughout my career."

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Saha played for multiple franchises, with one of his career highlights being a century in the IPL 2014 final for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also played for Gujarat Titans under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, with his final IPL season in 2023 yielding 371 runs.

"To my IPL family -- KKR, CSK, Kings XI, SRH, and GT—thank you for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to be a part of your journeys. The bonds and memories will stay with me forever."

He also paid tribute to his childhood coach, Jayanta Bhowmick: "A special mention to my childhood coach, Jayanta Bhowmick, who saw something in me long before I saw it in myself. Your guidance, both on and off the field, has been a blessing in my life," he said.

"This game has given me more than I could have ever imagined. It has been my passion, my teacher, my identity. As I walk away from the field, I do so with immense gratitude, carrying memories that will last a lifetime."

"Thank you, cricket. Thank you all," he signed off.

A couple of days back, Saha had acknowledged that his axing from the national side under Rahul Dravid's coaching tenure in 2022 was "not an injustice" but a decision based on team requirements.

Despite being one of India's finest glovemen, Saha's international career effectively ended in 2021 when the new team management, led by head coach Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, prioritised KS Bharat as Rishabh Pant's backup.

His omission from the India squad for the home series against Sri Lanka in 2022 led to a rare outburst, as he shared dressing-room conversations with Dravid and then chief selector Chetan Sharma.