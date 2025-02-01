HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ranji: Thakur, Kotian shine as Mumbai crush Meghalaya

February 01, 2025 15:28 IST

Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur took four wickets for 48 runs in Meghalaya’s second innings as defending champions Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match by an innings and 456 runs. Photograph: Shardul Thakur/Instagram

Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian grabbed four wickets each as rampant Mumbai stormed to an innings and 456-run win over Meghalaya to top the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A table in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbai currently have 29 points, similar to Jammu & Kashmir, but the defending champions are ahead by Net Run Rate -- 1.74 as against the latter's 1.59.

 

However, J&K are currently in a position to grab at least three points against Baroda, and poised to end the league engagements as group toppers.

Trailing by a mammoth 585 runs in the first innings, Meghalaya’s batters could not trouble the scorers much for the second time in the game as they were shot out for 129, Thakur taking 4/48 and Kotian returning 5.1-0-15-4.

Meghalaya had scored 86 in the first innings against which Mumbai piled up 671 for 7 declared to lay the platform for a victory with bonus point.

While the victory was Mumbai's largest in terms of an innings in Ranji Trophy history, it also bolstered their chances of reaching the quarter-finals, which starts on February 8.

With Meghalaya resuming on the third day placed precariously at 29/2, it took only one session for Mumbai to take the remaining eight wickets despite resistance from the likes of Kishan Lyndoh (39) and Anirudh B (24).

Brief scores:

Meghalaya 86 and 129 in 30.1 overs (Kishan Lyndoh 39, Anirudh B 24; Shardul Thakur 4/48, Tanush Kotian 4/15) lost to Mumbai 671/7 decl. by an innings and 456 runs.

