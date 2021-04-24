Feeling fit, I am on top of my game: Gayle

Source:

'I am looking after my body, getting a lot of massages so I can move freely, humidity here in Chennai.'

Punjab Kings' batsman Chris Gayle said that he is feeling on the top of his game and is happy to be contributing towards his team's cause in IPL 2021.

Gayle stroked an unbeaten 43, while captain KL Rahul made 60 not out as Punjab Kings thrashed champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets with 14 balls to spare in Chennai on Friday.



"I am feeling very good, a bit relieved. We wanted this win badly, playing against the defending champions was always going to be tough. They played four games, to actually get this win is fantastic for the team and the Universe Boss as well," Gayle told teammate Arshdeep Singh in a video posted on IPLT20.com.



"I was looking pretty good, running between the wickets, I am feeling fit and good about myself. I am enjoying it, I am looking after my body, getting a lot of massages so I can move freely, humidity here in Chennai also kind of lets the blood flow so I am on top of my game," the West Indian added.



"Captain KL Rahul played a fantastic innings, we always say that we need a set batter on this wicket, we did a brilliant job from the batting point of view. Mayank and captain set the platform and made it a bit easier. The wicket was not that easy to bat on," he added.