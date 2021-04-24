News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'You gave us a lifetime of memories!'

'You gave us a lifetime of memories!'

By Rediff Cricket
April 24, 2021 12:46 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on April 24, 2021. Photograph: BCCI
 

Former and current players wished Sachin Tendulkar on his 48th birthday on Saturday, April 24.

Tendulkar spent a few days in hospital earlier this month after being infected by COVID-19.

IMAGE: With his buddy Vinod Kambli. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Vinod Kambli/Twitter

Vinod Kambli was the first to wish Sachin via a sweet video posted on social media.

'When I met him he was 10 years old and I was 11, that's how our bonding became very strong. We knew each other for such a long time and I like to share a few anecdotes, which I always cherish, which I always remember,' Kambli says in the video.

'I still remember on my 21st birthday, it was amazing, he was there at the non-striker's end when I got my hundred against England at Jaipur. He came to me and hugged me, and it was such a tight hug that it is always cherishable. I will never forget that moment.'

'Wishing the legendary master blaster @sachin_rt a very Happy Birthday! Great to see you back and fully recovered! Lots of love and best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin,' tweeted Yuvraj Singh, another of Sachin's closest friends.

'Sach is truth, Sach is life, Sach is the answer, Sach is it. Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt,' exulted former team-mate Venkatesh Prasad.

'Many many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt to an absolute legend of cricket. Your passion towards cricket made us love the game and gave us a lifetime of memories! Wishing you a blessed & a healthy life always,' tweeted Suresh Raina, like Sachin, a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team.

'Very few individuals are capable of evoking collective emotions of millions of people the way you do, Sachin Paaji! Here's wishing you a very happy birthday and an even happier year ahead,' tweeted fellow Mumbaikar Ajinkya Rahane.

Rediff Cricket
