July 19, 2019 14:11 IST

He is mobbed for selfies and photographs wherever he goes, so it was rare to see the great Sachin Tendulkar pose with pictures for someone.



Tendulkar took some time out to pose with his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Museum in London on Thursday, prior to the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.





"Sachin Tendulkar meets...Sachin Tendulkar prior to the ICC Hall of Fame induction ceremony!," ICC tweeted.



Tendulkar on Thursday became the sixth Indian to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.



Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman in history, was inducted immediately after becoming eligible for induction, which requires that a player should have played his last international match at least five years before. Tendulkar, who retired in November 2013, tallied 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, both of which remain records.



Tendulkar was the first Indian sportsperson to be featured at Madame Tussauds Museum -- one of London's famous tourist attraction. His wax figure was launched in April 2009.



Tendulkar is featured in typical celebratory "on the pitch" pose after another century marked in the scorebook.

Photograph: ICC/Twitter