Rinku coming off age, has done really well: Rohit

Rinku coming off age, has done really well: Rohit

Source: PTI
January 18, 2024 09:25 IST
'He is coming off age and doing what is expected of him and he has done really well for India.'

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma speaks to Rinku Singh during the third T20 International against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma is impressed with the finishing skills of Rinku Singh, who he says has done really well ever since making his debut for the Indian T20 team.

 

In his fledgling international career, Rinku has already made quite an impact. The 26-year-old has scored 356 runs in 15 T20 Internationals at an average of 89, with an amazing strike rate of 176.

The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 69 off 39 balls in the elite company of Rohit Sharma to bail India out of trouble after a few early wickets and power them to a huge 212/4 against Afghanistan in the third and final T20 International in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"The last couple of series that he played, he showed what he can do with the bat. Very calm and knows his strength pretty well. He is coming off age and doing what is expected of him and he has done really well for India.

"It augurs well for the team moving forward, wanted someone like that at the backend and we know what he has done in the IPL and he has carried that to the Indian colours as well," said Rohit, who himself scored a memorable 121 not out off 69 balls.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh smashed a brilliant 69 from 39 balls, hitting six sixes and two fours. Photograph: BCCI

It took two Super Overs to force a result in the third T20I as India registered a 3-0 series sweep.

Talking about the dramatic finish, Rohit said: "I don't remember when was the last time this happened. I think I batted 3 times in one of the IPL games.

"Creating the partnership was important and we (Rinku and I) kept talking to each other to not lose that intent in big games and it was a good game for us to be in, the pressure was there and was important to bat long and deep and not compromise on the intent we want to show."

Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran was pleased with his team's effort.

"We are happy with the overall performance. We played good cricket, unfortunately we lost in the superover. We got lots of positives from this series and this experience will help us in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"The boys gave their best in these 3 games. We never played this kind of cricket in T20, especially against India and in batting department as well.  We will take some positives from this series and focus on improving a little bit in the T20 World Cup," said Zadran.

