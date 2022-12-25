Sachin spreads Xmas cheer, dual celebration for Mayank

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mayank Agarwal/Instagram

The world cricket fraternity took to social media on Sunday to extend Christmas greetings and wishes to their fans.

Former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a huge price tag of Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi on Friday.

He also celebrated Christmas with his newborn son Aayansh and shared a picture with a caption, ‘A December to remember. Our first Christmas & we are just happy to share the joy with everyone. Merry Christmas.’

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share with his fans his Christmas celebrations with children from a care centre.



"Christmas is a time to spread cheer & rightly so when we visited @happyfeethome_, the children there brought the widest smiles to our faces. We played, we sang songs, ate some cupcakes & clicked pictures. Our #Christmas was made wonderful by these strong & lovely kids!," tweeted Tendulkar.





Photograph: Kind Courtesy David Warner/Instagram

Veteran Australian opener David Warner also took to Instagram to wish his fans Merry Christmas while posting a picture with his family.



"Merry Xmas everybody #family @candywarner1," Warner captioned.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chris Gayle/Instagram

Chris Gayle also wished his fans.

Explosive England batter Liam Livingstone also extended Christmas wishes to his fans.



"Merry Christmas everyone, have a lovely day with your friends and family!!," tweeted Livingstone.

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran also extended Christmas wishes to his fans.



"Merry Christmas to all," tweeted Poooran.





Photograph: Kind Courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also took to Twitter to extend wishes to his fans.



"Merry Xmas to you all .. Have a great time with all the family & raise a glass to absent friends .. xx now time for a bit of digital detox .. #OnOn #MerryChristmas," tweeted Vaughan.



South African batter Faf Du Plessis also took to Twitter to wish his fans Merry Christmas.



"Merry Christmas everyone. Have a blessed time with your families........," tweeted du Plessis.