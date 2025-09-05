England Plunge To New Depths In 50-Over Format!

Series loss to South Africa has further jeopardised England's chances to automatically qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Under Harry Brook, England's ODI side has been battling a downward spiral since their failed 2023 World Cup defence. Photograph: BCCI

England's torrid run in the 50-over format has plunged to alarming depths after they lost their first ODI series to South Africa since 1998.

The Proteas registered a five-run win against England in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

England's poor show with Harry Brook at the helm in the 50-over format against the South Africans continued as the Three Lions last recorded a bilateral ODI series win against them in 2017.

The result has further jeopardised England's chances to automatically qualify for the 2027 World Cup.

The side has a win percentage of 31.8 after the 2023 World Cup. Among full nations, only Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have a lower win percentage than them.

The 2019 ODI world champions managed to win just seven out of 21 ODIs since the 2023 World Cup hosted by India. Their miserable run includes a shocking group-stage exit in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, along with a series defeat in India.

Despite clean-sweeping the West Indies in a three-match series, which was Brook's first captaincy assignment in the format, England are ranked eighth in the ICC ODI rankings.

If their disastrous run continues, they are at risk of missing out on the automatic qualification. As of now, they stand four points behind Afghanistan and trail the number one side, India, by 37 points.

The 2027 edition of the World Cup will feature 14 teams. The tournament will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, with the first two gaining automatic qualification. Namibia, who are not a full member nation, will have to go through qualifying rounds.

The top eight teams, apart from the two hosts, will gain automatic qualification.

England still have 18 months to change their fortune and maintain a healthy gap between their position and the cut-off mark.

Before the Ashes, they will square off against New Zealand in an away series before heading to Sri Lanka to play three more before the T20 World Cup.

They will lock horns with India in three matches, participate in a tri-series in Pakistan and meet arch-rivals Australia.

If Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, who are scheduled to face weaker opponents in the coming months, manage to topple England, Brook's side will have to go through the standard qualification procedure to gain entry to the marquee event.